Jan 20 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its automotive tech unit plans to acquire assets of smart car sector from co's controlling shareholder Zhejiang Hik Group Ltd at 79.4 million yuan

* Says its automotive tech unit also plans to buy 100 percent stake in intelligent tech firm for 16.3 million yuan, and 60 percent of which will be purchased from Zhejiang Hik Group

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jVENH9

