BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 23 Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its controlling shareholder has sold 4.84 pct stake in the company on Jan 20, taking its holdings to 47.12 pct after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kgmTlx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago