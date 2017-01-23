Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 23 Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to inject capital of 6 million yuan in its wholly owned Beijing IT unit
* Says the Beijing-based IT unit will use 6 million yuan to invest in a Beijing-based tech firm and will own 13.6 percent stake in it after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JyoD98
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)