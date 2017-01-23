Jan 23 Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to inject capital of 6 million yuan in its wholly owned Beijing IT unit

* Says the Beijing-based IT unit will use 6 million yuan to invest in a Beijing-based tech firm and will own 13.6 percent stake in it after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JyoD98

