Jan 23 China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 49 percent to 58 percent, or to be 48 million yuan to 58 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (113.3 million yuan)

* Says sluggish in products sales and high depreciation expense as well as operation cost as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bzcmeg

