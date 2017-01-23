Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 23 China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 49 percent to 58 percent, or to be 48 million yuan to 58 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (113.3 million yuan)
* Says sluggish in products sales and high depreciation expense as well as operation cost as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bzcmeg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)