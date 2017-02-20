Feb 20 Nihon Chouzai Co Ltd :

* Says the co formed business alliance with THE DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED. and The Neo First Life Insurance Company, Limited. on Feb. 20

* Says the three entities will cooperate on sales and development of products as well as service promotion

* Says the two insurance companies are both wholly owned by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b3cEX

