* Posts Strong Third-quarter results; raises full-year guidance

* Received board approval for a $0.30 per share dividend for fiscal Q4

* Q3 revenue $2.304 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.25 billion

* Raised revenue, operating income and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year

* Reiterated its full-year fiscal 2016 guidance range for quickbooks online subscribers of 1.475 million to 1.500 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $ 3.94

* Q3 NON-GAAP earnings per share $3.43

* Q3 new quickbooks desktop and online customers combined grew 16 percent year to date

* Sees 2016 revenue of $4.660 billion to $4.680 billion, growth of 11 to 12 percent

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.53 to $3.55

* Added 140,000 quickbooks online subscribers in quarter, bringing total to 1,397,000 paid subscribers worldwide at end of april

* Sees FY 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $3.63 to $3.65

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $4.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S