Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 3 Prologue SA :
* Said on Friday H1 revenue was 35.2 million euros versus 33.9 million euros pro forma year ago
* H1 current operating loss was 0.9 million euros versus pro forma loss of 1.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss was 1.6 million euros versus pro forma loss of 1.8 million euros year ago
* Expects to continue improving its operational profitability, which will move towards breakeven from H2 2016
* Aims to be profitable from 2017
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)