Oct 3 Prologue SA

* Said on Friday H1 revenue was 35.2 million euros versus 33.9 million euros pro forma year ago

* H1 current operating loss was 0.9 million euros versus pro forma loss of 1.4 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss was 1.6 million euros versus pro forma loss of 1.8 million euros year ago

* Expects to continue improving its operational profitability, which will move towards breakeven from H2 2016

* Aims to be profitable from 2017

