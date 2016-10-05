Oct 5 NTT System :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit NTT Technology Sp. z o.o., in a consortium with MAXTO Sp. o.o. S.K.A. and SUNTAR Sp. z o.o., signs delivery agreement

* Companies to deliver to courts of general jurisdiction 3,988 computers for 12.7 million zlotys ($3.30 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8437 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)