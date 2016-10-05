Oct 5 Senivita Sozial gGmbH :

* Said on Tuesday Eberhard Jach, since 1 September 2014 responsible for Finance and Operations at SeniVita, leaves the company

* His responsibilities will provisionally be taken over by SeniVita founder and CEO Horst Wiesent

