BRIEF-Dentas to sell entire 100 pct stake in Hokkaido dental tech firm
* Says the co plans to entire 100 percent stake in Hokkaido-based dental tech firm on Jan. 31
Oct 5 Senivita Sozial gGmbH :
* Said on Tuesday Eberhard Jach, since 1 September 2014 responsible for Finance and Operations at SeniVita, leaves the company
* His responsibilities will provisionally be taken over by SeniVita founder and CEO Horst Wiesent
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: