Dec 5

* Said on Saturday that its unit, Mennica Metale Szlachetne SA, applied to court in Warsaw for opening of rehabilitation proceedings

* The unit plans to open the rehabilitation proceedings due to the state of insolvency connected with termination on Nov. 2 agreement on debt repayment

* The agreement on debt repayment was concluded in July 2013 with Bank Millennium SA, Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA, Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA, DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank Frankfurt am Main and Powszechna Kasa Oszczdnosci Bank Polski SA

* Mennica Metale Szlachetne filed also to court in Warsaw a motion for bankruptcy until the final decision on the application for opening restructuring procedures

