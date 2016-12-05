Dec 5Mennica Polska SA :
* Said on Saturday that its unit, Mennica Metale Szlachetne
SA, applied to court in Warsaw for opening of rehabilitation
proceedings
* The unit plans to open the rehabilitation proceedings due
to the state of insolvency connected with termination on Nov. 2
agreement on debt repayment
* The agreement on debt repayment was concluded in July 2013
with Bank Millennium SA, Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA, Bank
BGZ BNP Paribas SA, DZ Bank AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank Frankfurt am Main and Powszechna
Kasa Oszczdnosci Bank Polski SA
* Mennica Metale Szlachetne filed also to court in Warsaw a
motion for bankruptcy until the final decision on the
application for opening restructuring procedures
