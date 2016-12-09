Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Dec 9 Edge
* Says sets IPO price to SEK 29/share
* Says market cap will be SEK 871 mln ($95.4 million)
* Says first day of trade will be Dec. 9
For the original story (in Swedish) click here: bit.ly/2hdePgI
($1 = 9.1300 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)