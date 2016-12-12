UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 CCC SA :
* Said on Friday that its management plans to issue convertible bonds into new shares or exchangeable for existing shares of CCC
* The estimated total value of the issue is at about 150 million euros ($158.45 million)
* Plans to issue the bonds for the period of 5 to 7 years and list them on the Frankfurt stock exchange
* Intends to spend some of the bond proceeds on buying its own shares of up to 300 million zlotys ($71.27 million) until the end of 2019
* Its extraordinary general meeting to vote on the above on Jan. 10, 2017, the supervisory board has approved the resolution projects
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9467 euros) ($1 = 4.2096 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources