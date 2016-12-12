Dec 12 Idogen AB :

* The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) has reached a positive decision regarding Idogen's application for orphan drug designation in Europe

* This means that the COMP has made the assessment that the application meets all the necessary criteria and they will therefore recommend that the European Commission grants Idogen a formal orphan drug designation

