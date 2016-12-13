BRIEF-Nebag to propose dividend of CHF 0.70/shr
Jan 27 Nebag AG : * To propose dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 13 HEBA Fastighets AB :
* Said on Monday it had signed agreement (so called forward funding deal) with Södertörn Holding AB, part of Wästbygg Gruppen AB, regarding acquisition of youth accommodation in Tullinge, Sweden
* To acquire all shares in Tullinge Ungdomsbostäder AB, which holds leasehold related to property and which signs agreement with Wästbygg regarding development of housing
* Development, which is to start in Q1 2017, comprises 2 buildings with 155 apartments and 52 parking places
* Deal value is about 216 million Swedish crowns ($23.56 million) and will be financed via loans
($1 = 9.1665 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session, helped by a rally in financial firms and optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week, with the broader NSE index poised to post its biggest weekly gain in eight months.
ZURICH, Jan 27 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs for 2016.