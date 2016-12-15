Dec 15 DNB ASA :

* Norway's largest bank DNB will have no problem adjusting to raised capital buffer requirement, spokesman Even Westerveld said

* He declined to comment on any potential impact the raised buffer could have on the bank's dividend

* Earlier on Thursday Norway's finance ministry said it will increase its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks to 2.0 percent from end-2017 compared with 1.5 percent currently, giving banks 12 months to build the additional capital they need Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)