BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
Dec 21 Sviaz-Bank:
* Says signs agreement to provide 4 billion roubles ($65.46 million) credit to LSR Group
* Renewable and non renewable credit lines with three years limit are opened
* LSR Group to use credit for replenishment of working capital
Source text: bit.ly/2hSJYXo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 61.1048 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.