Dec 22 Security National Financial Corp
* Security National Financial says unit enters into
agreement to settle litigation with Lehman Brothers Holdings,
Aurora Commercial Corporation on Dec 11, 2016
* Security National Financial Corp says Settlement will also
eliminate any appeal and any related matters in case-SEC filing
* Security National Financial Corp says Net result of
settlement is a payment of $2.125 million to Lehman Holdings
* Security National Financial Corp - under settlements
involving both of utah legal cases, payments are to be made by
Aurora to Securitynational
* Security National Financial Corp - under terms of
settlements involving payments are also made by
securitynational mortgage to lehman holdings
