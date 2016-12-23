Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Asseco Business Solutions SA :
* Said on Thursday that on Dec. 19, Asseco Poland SA , transferred 15,528,570 shares representing 46.47 stake in Asseco Business Solutions to Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. as contribution in-kind
* Currently Asseco Poland does not hold any shares of Asseco Business Solutions
Source text for Eikon:,,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)