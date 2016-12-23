Dec 23 Asseco Business Solutions SA :

* Said on Thursday that on Dec. 19, Asseco Poland SA , transferred 15,528,570 shares representing 46.47 stake in Asseco Business Solutions to Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. as contribution in-kind

* Currently Asseco Poland does not hold any shares of Asseco Business Solutions

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)