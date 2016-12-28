Dec 28 Dime Community Bancshares Inc :
* Dime Community Bancshares announces the prepayment of the
ESOP share acquisition loan
* prepayment of ESOP share acquisition loan to result in
one-time, non-tax deductible charge to earnings of $0.30/share
in Q4
* establishment of KSOP,repayment of share acquisition loan
expected to result in annual reduction to operating expense of
about $1.1 million
