(Corrects company description of Geotik in last bullet.)

Dec 30 Arcus SA :

* Sets up a new unit Geotik Sp. z o.o. (Geotik)

* An organised part of Arcus' unit, T-matic Systems SA (T-matic Systems), has been transferred into the new unit along with a company named Rikaline Monika Majewska

* T-matic Systems owns 65.67 pct stake in Geotik, Monika Majewska owns the remaining stake

* Following Geotik's capital increase in 2017, T-matic Systems will raise its stake in Geotik to 66.7 pct

* Geotik will offer new product dedicated for large companies and institutions, as well as will connect experience of both companies regarding BRUMGO product designed for smaller entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)