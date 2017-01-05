Jan 5 Emperia Holding :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Stokrotka Sp. z o.o., reported in Dec. 2016 prelim. revenue at 224.0 million zlotys ($54.13 million), up about 8.1 pct year on year

* In Q4 prelim. revenue was at 612 mln zlotys, up 9.8 pct YoY

