UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 11 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc :
* Southern Missouri Bancorp and Tammcorp announce agreement to merge
* Southern Missouri Bancorp-minority shareholders of Capaha to be entitled to receive merger consideration payable under terms of merger agreement
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc says combined company will operate 42 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc -transaction is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 3.0% in fiscal 2018 and 7.9% in fiscal 2019.
* Deal is valued at approximately $23.4 million
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc says merger was unanimously approved by boards of both entities
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Tammcorp shareholders will receive Southern Missouri common stock for half of merger consideration, and cash for other half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of an overhaul following its record payout over toxic mortgages in the United States, several people close to the matter said on Tuesday.