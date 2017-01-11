Jan 11 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc :

* Southern Missouri Bancorp and Tammcorp announce agreement to merge

* Southern Missouri Bancorp-minority shareholders of Capaha to be entitled to receive merger consideration payable under terms of merger agreement

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc says combined company will operate 42 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc -transaction is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 3.0% in fiscal 2018 and 7.9% in fiscal 2019.

* Deal is valued at approximately $23.4 million

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc says merger was unanimously approved by boards of both entities

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Tammcorp shareholders will receive Southern Missouri common stock for half of merger consideration, and cash for other half