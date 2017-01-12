Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
Jan 12 Tesco
* CEO says: "no change in pattern" of UK consumer spending identified so far
* CEO says: "we see the inflationary pressure", "will do everything we can to mitigate"
* CEO says did not have disagreement with former non-exec director Richard Cousins
* CEO says has given indication FY operating profit "may be ever so slightly more" than 1.2 billion stg
* CEO says Q3, Xmas performance "another significant step in turnaround of business" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.