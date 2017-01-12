Jan 12 Tesco

* CEO says: "no change in pattern" of UK consumer spending identified so far

* CEO says: "we see the inflationary pressure", "will do everything we can to mitigate"

* CEO says did not have disagreement with former non-exec director Richard Cousins

* CEO says has given indication FY operating profit "may be ever so slightly more" than 1.2 billion stg

* CEO says Q3, Xmas performance "another significant step in turnaround of business" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)