Jan 13 Kernel Holding SA :

* Said on Thursday that its Q2 2016/2017 grain export was 1.5 million tons, up 15.3 pct year on year

* Q2 sunflower oil sales in bulk was 336,022 tons, up 13.1 pct year on year, as more export contracts were executed while production levels remained flat year on year and were in line with production levels

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)