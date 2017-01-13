BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 13 Immunovia AB :
* Said on Thursday principal aim of a large retrospective study, performed in collaboration with Lund University's IDEA Centre, was achieved
* Data confirms that IMMray biomarker signatures can distinguish Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) from three other main autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's disease and vasculitis with an average accuracy exceeding 90 percent
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.