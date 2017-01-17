UPDATE 3-'La La Land' turns on the charm in 'not-so-white' Oscars line-up
* Amazon gets first streaming best picture nod (Adds quotes by Academy of Motion Pictures president, analyst)
Jan 17 Hingham Institution For Savings :
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year
* Hingham announces 21% increase in annual earnings and 15.59% return on equity
* Q4 earnings per share $2.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon gets first streaming best picture nod (Adds quotes by Academy of Motion Pictures president, analyst)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)