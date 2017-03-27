BRIEF-Recce says co secured up to A$6.05 mln investment agreement
* Entered an agreement for a flexible funding commitment of up to A$6.05 million with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 MEDICPEN AB (PUBL):
* SAYS HAS TOGETHER WITH CARECONSULT A/S FORMED A CONSORTIUM TO TAKE PART IN AN EU PROCUREMENT IN NORTHERN JUTLAND, NOPII, REGARDING A SOLUTION FOR MEDICATION MANAGEMENT
Source text: bit.ly/2ophxCz
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered an agreement for a flexible funding commitment of up to A$6.05 million with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees fy2017 revenue growth of greater than 20% above pro-forma fy2016 revenue
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation