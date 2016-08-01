Aug 1 (Reuters) -
* Tekhnopromexport, part of Russia's state industrial
conglomerate Rostec, has become the first Russian company to win
a large, firm contract with Iran after the end of Western
sanctions on the Islamic Republic, the business daily Kommersant
writes;
* The company will build a thermal power plant with a
capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (1.4 billion watts) in the port city
of Bandar Abbas in about five years;
* The project is estimated at 1 billion euros ($1.12
billion)and will be financed through a Russian export loan;
* Kommersant cites analysts as saying that Tekhnopromexport
will find it hard to earn on this project and call it a largely
political one;
* The contract with Iran envisages the construction of four
energy blocks - each with a capacity of 350 megawatts - and a
seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 200,000 cubic
metres of water per day;
* The 1 billion euro loan to be provided by Russia will
cover 85 percent of the project's cost, Iran is to add the
remaining 15 percent;
* Despite growing political ties between Moscow and Tehran,
economic cooperation between the two nations faces snags on a
number of fronts, including project financing;
* Iran insists that Russia issue loans to fund joint
projects which include Russian contractors.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Moscow newsroom)