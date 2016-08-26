Aug 26 Kadmon Holdings Inc :

* Third Point Llc reports open market purchase of 27,416 shares of co's common shares at average price of $9.98per share on august 24 - SEC Filing

* Third Point reports open market purchase of 2,600 shares of co's common stock at average price of $9.99/share on Aug 25

* Third Point Llc reports open market purchase of 2,900 shares of co's common shares at average price of $9.92 per share on August 26 Source text - bit.ly/2bVeqxE Further company coverage: