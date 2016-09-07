MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 Eldorado Gold Corp :
* Eldorado provides updated outlook
* Expects to produce between 310,000 - 320,000 ounces of gold per year through 2020 at average cash costs of $490/ ounce in Turkey
* Says over $1 billion in total liquidity expected for year-end 2016
* Sees 2017 total gold production 375,000 - 420,000 oz
* Sees 2017 total cash costs of $450 - $500/oz
* Capital investments remains prudent, and funds are currently being allocated to internal growth pipeline
* Sees 2017 total capital budget $500-580 million
* Says gold production is expected to increase by 110% over 2017 totals to over 830,000 ounces in 2020
* Sees all-in sustaining cash costs to decline to under $650 per ounce as part of 2020 targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.