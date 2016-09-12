Sept 12 BRF SA :

* Announced on Friday a cooperation agreement between its unit BRF Foods GmbH and FFM Berhad, a unit of PPB Group Berhad

* BRF Foods GmbH to invest $16.0 million in FFM Further Processing SDN BHD (FFP), a food processing company located in Malaysia

* After the transaction BRF Foods GmbH will get a 70 percent stake in FFP, FFM Berhad will hold a remaining 30 percent stake

