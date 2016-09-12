UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 12 BRF SA :
* Announced on Friday a cooperation agreement between its unit BRF Foods GmbH and FFM Berhad, a unit of PPB Group Berhad
* BRF Foods GmbH to invest $16.0 million in FFM Further Processing SDN BHD (FFP), a food processing company located in Malaysia
* After the transaction BRF Foods GmbH will get a 70 percent stake in FFP, FFM Berhad will hold a remaining 30 percent stake
Source text: bit.ly/2c3jaio
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources