Sept 13 Marr SpA :

* Said on Monday that the board approved the merger by incorporation of the fully owned units Baldini Adriatica Pesca and Sfera

* The merger is aimed at achieving rationalisation in terms of economic, financial and administrative management, given that the activities of Baldini Adriatica Pesca and Sfera are limited to the leasing of business units to Marr

