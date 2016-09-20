Sept 20 Mobile Loyalty Holding AB :

* Enters into auction agreement with Kaleva365 Oy in Oulu, Finland

* Auction will be activated in early December

* First auction will last for 10 days in December and is valued at about 200,000 Swedish crowns ($23,358.21) for Mobile Loyalty

