Sept 26 GN Store Nord A/S :
* Said on Sunday GN Hearing and Natus Medical Incorporated had entered into
agreement whereby ownership of GN Otometrics is transferred from GN Hearing to Natus
* Said parties had entered into strategic partnership to collaborate on future technology,
product development and commercialization
* OTOSCAN, complete digital ear scanning solution, will be fully commercialized by Natus
with future royalties to GN Hearing
* Said total consideration payable by Natus is $145 million and will be settled in cash on
debt and cash free basis
* Closing of transaction is targeted by end of 2016
* GN Hearing's 2016 EBITA guidance excluding GN Otometrics is now about 1.10 billion Danish
crowns ($165.65 million) before transaction related costs; previous EBITA guidance was 1.20
billion crowns and was including GN Otometrics
Source text: bit.ly/2dcNMCN
($1 = 6.6405 Danish crowns)
