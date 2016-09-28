Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Pemberton launches UK mid-market direct lending strategy.

* Aims to raise 500 mln stg.

* Will back dynamic mid-sized growth businesses.

* Already anchored by two leading institutional investors, including Legal & General.

* The fund expects to hold a first close before the end of 2016.