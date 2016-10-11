UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Net Gaming Europe AB :
* Says investment company Varenne AB has bought 3.3 million shares in Net Gaming from Henrik Kvick AB, corresponding to 5.8 pct of total number of shares and votes
* Following transaction Henrik Kvick's holding in Net Gaming is 43.7 million shares
* Varenne has also subscribed for 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.62 million) in convertible loan related to Net Gaming's acquisition of HLM Malta Ltd.
Source text: bit.ly/2d9ORr6
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources