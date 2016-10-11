Oct 11 Net Gaming Europe AB :

* Says investment company Varenne AB has bought 3.3 million shares in Net Gaming from Henrik Kvick AB, corresponding to 5.8 pct of total number of shares and votes

* Following transaction Henrik Kvick's holding in Net Gaming is 43.7 million shares

* Varenne has also subscribed for 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.62 million) in convertible loan related to Net Gaming's acquisition of HLM Malta Ltd.

($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns)