Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - Bookbuilding for UK waste management group Biffa's London Stock Exchange IPO closed today without a covered message, suggesting the float could be cancelled.
Bankers working on the deal said that there had been no messaging on coverage or price guidance throughout the two-week bookbuild, with the book closing earlier this afternoon.
That would suggest a cancellation is imminent, but the bankers said an announcement today was not certain.
The IPO was largely primary, with Biffa expected to raise £275m-£285m for a free-float of around 50%. Selling from shareholders Bain Capital, Angelo Gordon and Avenue Capital Group was expected to be limited, potentially just to provide a 10% greenshoe.
Proceeds were to reduce net debt to around twice the company's underlying Ebitda and a payment related to a dispute over landfill taxes.
IPOs dominated by primary proceeds used simply to repay debt resulting from private equity ownership can be a tough sell.
Pure Gym, another UK listing candidate, cancelled its IPO yesterday after just getting over the line on coverage and only hours before books were due to close for its LSE listing. Like Biffa, it was targeting primary proceeds for debt reduction and a high free-float of up to 49%.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners with HSBC on Biffa. Peel Hunt is lead manager. Rothschild is advising. (Reporting by Robert Venes)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.