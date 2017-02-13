Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Feb 13 Computer Sciences Corp :
* On Feb 10 co entered into an Amended and Restated Intellectual Property Matters Agreement with CSRA Inc - SEC filing
* Amended Agreement amends and restates the Intellectual Property Matters Agreement dated as of Nov 27, 2015 between co and CSRA
* In addition, pursuant to Amended IPMA, CSRA paid company a onetime payment of $65 million
* As per Amended IPMA, co assigned certain intellectual property rights it had previously licensed to CSRA under original IPMA Source text: (bit.ly/2lJrYAl) Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.