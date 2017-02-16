EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
Feb 15 Gear Energy Ltd
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Gear Energy - in q4, an average 647,000 gear energy common shares traded each day compared to 157,000 common shares in q4 2015
* Gear energy ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gear energy ltd - approximately nine more wells are planned to be drilled in q1
* Gear energy ltd - total of 37 net wells are planned for full year 2017
* Gear energy-full $45 million development capital program is forecast to be funded solely through generated cash flow from operations for 2017
* Gear energy ltd qtrly operating production total 6,203 boe/d versus 5,015 boe/d
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.