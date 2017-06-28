BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 28 EUROGRAPHICS AG:
* SAID ON TUESDAY FILED APPLICATION FOR OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS IN SELF-ADMINISTRATION
June 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said on Wednesday it was still in debt restructuring talks with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after rejecting a proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the utility's bonds.
