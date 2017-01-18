Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: potential U.S. fiscal shock would probably have small effects on Canada, boosting GDP by about 0.1 percent by 2018

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: rise in U.S. bond yields, much of which has been imported into Canada, is at odds with canada's macroeconomic situation

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: previous export model may have put too much weight on developments in U.S. economy

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: new economic models predict slower export growth in future than previous model

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: economic projection continues to rely on expected effects of domestic fiscal stimulus

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: main ingredient in forecast is federal infrastructure program, which is not yet evident in economic indicators we are tracking (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)