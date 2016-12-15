Fitch: Risks to Indian Homebuilders Rise; Sales to Fall in 2017

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects property sales in India to fall by at least 20%-30% in 2017, owing to disruption caused by demonetisation and general caution on the part of buyers. Homebuilders already have high levels of unsold inventory and are likely to cut selling prices as demand weakens. We expect risks to homebuilders to rise further this year, with leverage likely to increase and liquidity to tigh