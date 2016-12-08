Dec 8 Nord Gold SE (Nordgold) says:

* Has completed a reduction of capital, involving the reduction in the nominal value of each of its shares and the cancellation of its share premium account, required to create sufficient distributable reserves at a holding company level to facilitate the payment of dividends;

* The Board intends to declare payment of the interim dividend shortly;

* Following the capital reduction, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 370,396,229 ordinary shares.