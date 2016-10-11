UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Magnit says:
* Q3 like-for-like sales up 1.23 percent year-on-year with traffic up 2.24 percent and average ticket down 0.98 percent;
* Q3 net retail sales up 13.76 percent year-on-year to 267.3 billion roubles ($4.30 billion);
* September net retail sales up 13.68 percent year-on-year to 84.2 billion roubles;
* Opened 123 stores in September. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources