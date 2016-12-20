UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 Immofinanz Ag
* Immofinanz CEO says delay in sale or spin-off of Russia portfolio due to higher oil price, future of US-Russia relations, stronger rouble, fresh tenancy deals, which will bring occupancy rate up to ca. 90 pct in abbreviated FY 2016
* Immofinanz CEO says sale of Russia portfolio would be faster, more elegant than spin off
* Immofinanz CEO says has long list of interested parties in Russia portfolio
* Immofinanz CEO says interested parties in Russia portfolio not just from Russia
* Immofinanz CFO says gross book value of Russia portfolio 1.07 billion eur, incl. 650 million eur debt Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources