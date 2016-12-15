BRIEF-Qatar Insurance posts FY profit of 1.03 bln riyals
* FY net profit 1.03 billion riyals versus 1.04 billion riyals year ago
Dec 15 Aedifica SA :
* Announces the acquisition of a rest home in Berlin, Germany totaling 145 units
* Contractual value of rest home acquisition is about 8 million euros ($8.3 million)
* Initial gross yield german rest home seen at approximately 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9638 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Jan 25 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 15.8 percent to 226.26 trillion yuan as of end-December compared with the same period a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Wednesday.
* China's c.bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt