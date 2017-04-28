REFILE-WRAPUP 3-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
(Adds details)
April 28 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2 integrated oil company, reported a quarterly profit on Friday, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher global crude prices and a C$151 million gain from the sale of a property.
Imperial, like other oil producers, gained from a 55 percent jump in global crude prices in the quarter, as an OPEC-led production cut and a rebound in demand slowly erode a global glut.
But the company's production fell in the latest quarter.
Imperial's gross output averaged 378,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first quarter, lower than the 421,000 boepd the company produced a year earlier. The Calgary-based company, which is 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income was C$333 million ($244 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of C$101 million, or 12 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped 37 percent to C$7.16 billion, while the company's total expenses rose 25.4 percent to C$6.74 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of 40 Canadian cents per share and revenue of C$8.14 billion. ($1 = 1.3638 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
ISTANBUL, June 14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was to travel to Kuwait on Wednesday evening after completing a visit to Qatar, foreign ministry sources said, in his quest to broker an end to a dispute betweeen the Gulf state and other Arab countries.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 A major fire broke out at Mexican state oil producer Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery on Wednesday after a crude spill, injuring nine people and extending the shutdown of the plant into a second day, the company said.