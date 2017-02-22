* India chief econ adviser backs calls for "bad bank"
* Bad bank could help urgently address problem loans
* Comments support RBI's push to deal with bad loans
* RBI called to set up new entities to deal w/ bad loans
(Updates with quotes, context)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Feb 22 India's finance ministry on
Wednesday backed a call by the Reserve Bank of India to set up
an institution similar to a "bad bank," saying urgency was
needed to address troubled loans weighing on the banking sector
that were hobbling investment and growth.
Arvind Subramanian, the finance ministry's chief economic
adviser, said that delaying a cleanup would further reduce
private-sector investment and make the problem worse for Asia's
third-largest economy.
His comments backed forthright views expressed in a speech
on Tuesday by Viral Acharya, the new deputy governor of the
Reserve Bank of India, who said India's failure to tackle bad
loans was the result of a piecemeal approach that had given "all
discretion" to lenders.
"There is very much urgency," Subramanian told a news
briefing in New Delhi, adding that the government was in touch
with the RBI on the matter.
"The government is looking at it very closely. I think the
more you delay the problem more private investment will remain
weak. That is, I think, the big cost we face now, and of course,
losses of the government keep mounting."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which is
approaching three years in power, has taken little action to
strengthen stricken public sector banks that account for around
70 percent of lending in India.
The renewed sense of urgency comes as economic growth slows
due to weak credit and investment, as well as the lingering
impact of Modi's abolition of 86 percent of the currency in
circulation in November in a crackdown on tax evasion and the
black economy.
Subramanian has proposed setting up a so-called Public Asset
Rehabilitation Agency (PARA) that would handle the biggest,
toughest problem loans and take politically difficult decisions
to reduce debt.
Banks in India had record stressed loans of $133 billion, or
12.34 percent of their total loans, as of last September.
About two dozen state-owned lenders have an even higher
stressed-loan ratio of 15.88 percent, according to data compiled
by India's central bank.
In his pre-budget Economic Survey released on Jan. 31,
Subramanian said banks might have to write off as much as 75
percent of the amount owed by 57 out of India's top 100 debtors
as they could not even afford to pay interest.
"Is there an alternative?" he told reporters. "We know that
there is a big problem and we need lot of money, we need a lot
of talent, but the heart of the problem is how do you get
political cover to write down debt. The public is already on the
hook, it is a matter of how quickly you do it and you limit the
losses."
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Rafael Nam)