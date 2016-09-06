MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it will reallocate the portfolios for its three deputy
governors, including shifting the monetary policy, economic
policy & research, and financial market operations to R. Gandhi.
The three divisions were previously held by Urjit Patel, a
deputy governor who was promoted to RBI chief on Sunday to
replace Raghuram Rajan.
Other divisions under Patel were also reassigned, with the
department of communication assigned to Deputy Governor N.S.
Vishwanathan, and the department of statistics and information
management going to S.S. Mundra.
The government is expected to announce a replacement for
Patel as a deputy governor soon, which would likely lead to
another rejigging of portfolios.
For RBI release see: bit.ly/2cl6fey
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam)