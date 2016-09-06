* Could soon hand cotton variety to state agency
* Variety could rival Monsanto's seeds
* Team has also developed GM mustard variety
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Sept 6 An Indian scientist whose team
has developed a genetically modified (GM) mustard variety that
is inching towards a possible commercial launch said he could
soon hand to a state agency a GM cotton variety that can rival
Monsanto's seeds.
Deepak Pental and his colleagues at the Delhi University
worked on GM mustard for around a decade, and a government
committee said on Monday it found the seeds to be safe for
"food/feed and environment". Reuters reported the technical
clearance last month for what could be the country's first GM
food crop. (bit.ly/2cnUOkZ)
"The government has taken the right path and experts have
looked at all the data," Pental told Reuters on Tuesday,
acknowledging that public opposition to lab-altered food remains
fierce. "Our scientists have the capability to do more, but you
will have to strengthen research further, educate people."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government, keen
to cut the country's heavy annual food import bill, will soon
decide on the commercial launch of the high-yielding mustard and
plans to indigenously develop other GM food to reduce reliance
on multinationals such as Monsanto.
The move has been opposed by activists and politicians amid
fears GM food could compromise food safety and biodiversity.
Some experts have also questioned claims that GM crops are more
productive than normal varieties.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Monsanto dominates India's GM
cotton market, but is embroiled in a high-stakes battle with the
government which wants the company to cut the royalty it charges
for its technology, apart from a proposal that will make the
seed giant share its technology with local firms.
Monsanto has even threatened to pull out, prompting
Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave to say that Indian
scientists are capable of meeting the requirements of its
farmers on their own.
New Delhi-based Pental said he was willing to help the
government with that goal and would approach the state-run
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to pass on a
laboratory-tested GM cotton variety his team has developed over
the past decade.
The variety is similar to Monsanto's Bt cotton but can be
more resistant to pests, Pental said, adding he handed another
GM cotton variety to ICAR last year for further research. No
field trial has yet been done on either cotton strands.
This comes at a time when Monsanto has withdrawn an
application to sell its next-generation cotton seeds protesting
the Modi government's proposal to force it to share its
technology with local seed companies, which has also worried
other foreign firms such as Bayer, Dow,
Dupont Pioneer and Syngenta.
Experts warn that even if India did develop a home-grown GM
cotton variety in the next few years, it would struggle to
sustain a programme that needs to refresh seeds every decade or
so.
